Real Estate Transactions: Week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 11

Edgartown

November 7, David V. Hedley and Bryan J. Hanscin, trustees of Hedley-Hanscin Joint Trust, sold 24 Katama Bay View Road to Goldeneye LLC for $7,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

November 7, Lois Johnson, trustee of Helen J. Johnson Trust-1995, sold 20 Pulpit Rock Road to Scott Vicary and Caitlin Simpson for $2,595,000.

November 9, Tina S. Page, trustee of Revocable Trust Declaration of Anne B. Patrick, sold 24 Nashawena Park to Dorria Ball for $1,800,000.

Tisbury

November 9, Sanford Nadelstein and Sofya Nadelstein, trustees of 60 Lagoon Pond Road Condominium, sold 60 Lagoon Pond Road Units B-1, B-2, B-3, B-4, and B-5 to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Inc. for $1,500,000.

November 10, Shernan R. Bowlin and Sherry-Gay J. Steele, trustee of Srab & SJS Revocable Realty Trust, sold 14 Cottage Street to Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of 14 Cottage Street Revocable Trust, for $859,000.