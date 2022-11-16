Vineyard Bankcorp has new corporators

Six local business leaders were elected as corporators of Vineyard Bankcorp during Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s annual meeting of the corporators for Vineyard Bankcorp, a mutual holding company, on Wednesday, November 9, in West Tisbury, according to a press release. These new members were Paulo DeOliveira, George Davis, Julianne “Juli” Vanderhoop, Ann Smith, Chuck Sullivan, and Robert Antonucci. The release gave a brief description about each elected member.

DeOliveira has worked as both a volunteer firefighter and EMT since 2008 at the Edgartown Fire Department. He also served on the Edgartown financial advisory committee and was elected Dukes County Register of Deeds in 2016.

Davis was a Martha’s Vineyard attorney with a private practice before serving as the Dukes County Clerk of Courts. He also serves on the YMCA board of directors and on the MV Youth advisory board.

Vanderhoop “has followed generations of her Wampanoag family as a leader in the community,” working as an Island EMT and early childhood educator. She also founded Orange Peel Bakery in Aquinnah and serves on multiple Island nonprofit boards.

Smith, executive director of Featherstone Center for the Arts and Arts Martha’s Vineyard steering committee chair, was the 2015 recipient of both the Massachusetts Tourism Award and the Creative Living Award from the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard, now known as the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation.

Sullivan founded Sullivan and Associates, an Oak Bluffs architectural firm “known for their residential projects and for designing State Road and Beach Road restaurants.”

Antonucci serves as a board member for the Falmouth Service Center and the Falmouth Road Race. Antonucci served as Fitchburg State University’s president from 2003 to 2015. He also served as the Massachusetts Commissioner of Education and Falmouth superintendent for 12 years.

“We are honored to welcome these accomplished individuals to our Bank. They hold the same

deep-rooted community values that we aspire to at Martha’s Vineyard Bank and they are an asset to the organization as we serve our community and build our future,” James M. Anthony, president and CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Bank, said in the release.

Additionally, Ron Rappaport, chair of the bank’s board of trustees, honored the life of Philip Norton, Jr., who passed away on November 5.

“I served on the board of trustees with Jeff Norton for the better part of two decades — his guidance, wisdom and dedication were truly exemplary,” Rappaport said in the release.

The bank also announced a $250,000 scholarship for Island students interested in public service has been funded in Norton’s honor.