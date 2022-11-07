Philip Jeffrey Norton, 84, of Edgartown, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022. He was the husband of Jane Norton.

A memorial service will be held next year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip’s memory can be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, online at mvbgclub.org/get-involved/donate, or by mail, P.O. Box 654, Edgartown, MA 02539; or to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, online at giving.mvhospital.org, or by mail, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.