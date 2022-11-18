Boards of health announce flu clinics

The Island boards of health, in partnership with Island Health Care and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, will be holding three community flu vaccination clinics, according to an email from Tisbury health agent Maura Valley.

The first clinic will be held at the Edgartown Fire Department from 2 to 5 pm on Monday, Nov. 28. Clinic two will be at the Tisbury Emergency Services Facility from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The final clinic will be at the West Tisbury Public Safety Building from 2 to 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Clinics are open to all regardless of town of residence or insurance coverage status. Vaccinations will be available to anyone over the age of six months but appointments are required.

Appointments may be made at http://home.color.com/vaccine/register/islandhealthcare.