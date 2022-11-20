Person injured in Vineyard Haven  crash

1 of 3

One person was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Sunday evening after a crash near 245 Greenwood Ave. in Vineyard Haven The vehicle crashed through a fence and was located more than 100 feet into the woods.

There were at least six emergency vehicles on the scene of the crash, which is in the vicinity of Camp Jabberwocky.

Emergency crews initially had difficulty finding the vehicle in the woods, as Tisbury Police Sgt. Andrew Silvia told The Times it took about 15 minutes to locate it.

Fire Chief Greg Leland told The Times that the driver set off the lights and horns on the vehicle, which helped emergency responders find it. A chainsaw was used to clear out vegetation where the vehicle was stuck, Leland said.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Silvia told The Times that the individual will be questioned at the hospital.

As of 6 pm Sunday, JWL Transport was on the scene to remove the vehicle.