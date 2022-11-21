Aquinnah: National Day of Mourning, Pathways films, and Ocean Jewelry

The 2022 National Day of Mourning will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24 on Cole’s Hill (the hill above Plymouth Rock) in Plymouth, at noon. The NDOM has been a tradition since 1970, combining spiritual practices and political action. Members of the Wampanoag and other tribes mourn the genocide of their people and the theft of their lands. There will be a march through the historic district of Plymouth. Non-native allies are welcome to attend but are asked to respect the guidelines of the event. Everyone is required to wear a mask, people are asked to refrain from eating, as many people fast on this day, and no merchandise can be sold. The whole event will take place outside so check the weather. Due to Covid, there will not be a potluck social, but there will be box lunches available after the march. For carpools, please go to groupcarpool.com/t/mqyiup. The event will also be streamed at facebook.com/groups/UAINE and uaine.org. For more information you can email info@uaine.org and if you would like to donate, go to gofund.me/de371f07.

At Pathways, the “Ocean Film Series” starts on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 pm with the films, “Africa’s Hidden Seaforest” and “Deep Ocean: Lights in the Abyss” narrated by David Attenborough. The Tuesday night Writing & Poetry Series is back at Pathways every Tuesday at 7 pm. You can join in-person at the Chilmark Tavern or virtually on Zoom, with guest writers followed by open floor readings. Sign-up for open floor readings is on the night of the event. The space and virtual room open at 6:30 pm, with readings from 7 to 9 pm. For the Zoom link go to pathwaysmv.org.

The Aquinnah Public Library will be closed this Thursday, Nov. 24. They will be open on Saturday and will have drop-in crafts available from 11 am to 3 pm. On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 am they will host, “From Sheep to Shawl.” You can explore the transformative process of wool from sheep to blanket with hands-on activities like carding, drop spindling, and felting. Farmers from Allen Farm Sheep and Wool Company will also discuss shearing and caring for sheep year-round. This program is free and open to everyone, email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register.

The Aquinnah Parks and Rec Committee is working on the upgrade for the playground at town hall. Volunteers are needed for various tasks and there will be a meeting on November 29 at 6 pm at Town Hall. If you are interested in supporting the project but don’t have time to help, you can make a donation. Make the check out to the town of Aquinnah and put “playground” in the memo. You can mail it to town hall or drop it off there.

Cat Garfinkle will host a “Restorative Yoga” mini retreat on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 5:30 pm at the Yoga Barn. This is a gentle practice, and no yoga experience is needed to attend. To register or for more information, please contact Cat at catgee@me.com or 203-253-2261. The fee for the class is $35.

Joan LeLacheur is hosting an open studio of her Ocean Jewelry at 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26. Come by between 11 am and 5 pm to get a jump on your Christmas shopping. You can also contact Joanie at joanlela57@gmail.com or text her at 508-939-1691 to schedule an appointment.

I don’t know if everyone heard this, but Max Butler won a Sports Emmy as the video engineer as part of the outstanding technical team for the Super Bowl LVI pregame show. That is kind of a mouthful and really cool for Max and the whole Butler clan. Congratulations Max and congratulations to Tiffany Vanderhoop as well. Last Tuesday, Nov. 15, Tiffany was pictured on one of the giant TV billboards in Times Square, modeling a pair of earrings from her Huckleberry Woman Designs collection. The billboard was promoting New York City Jewelry Week. This just goes to show that you cannot stop Aquinnah folk from doing cool things.

Happy Birthday to Kate Murphy Kausch who celebrates on Nov. 27! Can’t wait to see you on Philbin in seven months.