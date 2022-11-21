Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game.

The results are as follows:

First, George Giosmas with an 14/6 + 157 card *Grand Slam* — he won every game

Second,Tricia Bergeron with an 11/5 + 104 card

Third, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +47 card

Fourth, Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +39 card

Fifth, Tony Resendes with an 8/4 -7 card

Four people had 24-point hands and they were: Bryam Devine, Ed Montesion, George Giosmas, and Jack Silva (for the record, I came in dead last). There were a total of eight skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. We all enjoyed the laughs.

If you would like to check us out, please come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm sharp. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents.