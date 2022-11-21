Don’t Miss: Events for the holidays

1 of 8

Daily through Sunday, Dec. 18, 12 to 4 pm

Featherstone’s 20th Annual Holiday Gift Show

30 Featherstone Ln., Oak Bluffs

A one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, soaps, dog goods, ornaments, cards, calendars, and stocking stuffers. Closed Thanksgiving Day. For details, visit featherstoneart.org.

Daily through Saturday, Dec. 31, 5 to 8 pm

Gatchell Holiday Lights

County Road, Oak Bluffs

For more than 40 years, the Gatchell family has decorated their house with a massive Christmas light display, complete with reindeer, snowmen, and more than 20,000 sparkling lights. You are welcome to park your car and get out and walk around. You can also bring nonperishable food items or a monetary donation for the Island Food Pantry.

Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 am to 4 pm

Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 am to 4 pm

Vineyard Artisans Festival and Holiday Fair

Agricultural Hall (Nov.) and Grange Hall (Dec.), West Tisbury

Pick up unique holiday gifts created by Island artists at the Vineyard Artisans festival. There is something for everyone, including fine art, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, journals, cards, woodwork, baskets, and much more. For details, check​​ vineyardartisans.com.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Crossland’s Christmas Display

Ocean Park, Oak Bluffs

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with Crossland Landscape’s annual lighting of decorations in Ocean Park. By sunset, bring the whole family to see the park come alive with a magical glowing scene. The lights will be on display every weekend through December.

Saturday, Nov. 26, 6 to 7:30 pm

Oak Bluffs Tree Lighting

Healey Square

Celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of the Oak Bluffs decorated tree in Healey Square. Grab some hot chocolate, candy from Enchanted Chocolates, and other refreshments, then put on reindeer antlers and enjoy hearing carols and seeing the town center light up for the holidays. For more information, visit obamv.com.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 4, 3 pm

Island Community Chorus’ Holiday Concert

Old Whaling Church, Edgartown

Get into the holiday spirit with a concert from about 65 members of the Island Community Chorus. The music repertoire will include a special arrangement by the new director, William Peek, of Robert Frost’s poem “Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Other songs are “The Christmas Song,” a Hanukkah song, Mendelssohn’s “Behold a Star from Jacob Shining,” and many others. To learn more, visit islandcommunitychorus.com.

Thursday, Dec. 8, to Sunday, Dec. 11

41st Annual Christmas in Edgartown

Experience quintessential small-town holiday shopping, with decorated storefront windows, an art and crafts festival, horse-drawn carriage rides, the lighting of the Edgartown lighthouse, a parade, a dog show, store specials, and much more. For the schedule, visit christmasinedgartown.com.

Friday, Dec. 9, 4 to 6 pm

Saturday, Dec. 10, 12 to 4 pm

Sunday, Dec. 11, 10 am to 2 pm

Teddy Bear Suite

Nevin Square, Edgartown

Enjoy seeing festive teddy bears of all shapes and sizes in the magical setting of the Nevin Square courtyard. They can also be found in their decorated holiday suite and photo studio at 29 Winter St. A suggested donation to visit with the bears and take fun photos benefits the M.V. Boys & Girls Club. For details, see mvteddybearsuite.com.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 am to 2 pm

Elves Faire

Federated Church, Edgartown

Decorate gingerbread houses, make beeswax candles, and shop for holiday craft kits, children’s books, handmade toys, and other gifts. Also enjoy a warm lunch at the Elves’ Café. All proceeds benefit the Plum Hill School in West Tisbury. For more information, email michelle@plumhillschool.com or call 508-696-7701.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 3 pm

M.V. Family Chorus’ 21st Annual Winter Concert and Community Sing

Milokan Cultural Center, Chilmark

Listen to songs of peace, hope, and light from the M.V. Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. The concert will be in-person at the Milokan Center on the Native Earth Teaching Farm. For those who want to join the chorus, there are rehearsals on Tuesday evenings. For details, visit bewellsing.com/events or email roberta@bewellsing.com.