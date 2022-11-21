November Leafing

By Ellen Story



neighbor’s raked piles

escape onto the road

I scuffle, shuffle

kick oak leaves

some colored

like old honey

some stuck together

almost crunchy

breezes welcome

a few from

an unloaded maple

to dance,

ochre filtered sunlight

colors my white hair

warms me

a slim beam

showcases

an old penny

alone like me

no one to say

clutch

“In God We Trust”

mind where you walk

mind how you play

when to hug

your own heart

Ellen Martin Story is a maturing poet who is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets and MV Poetry Readers. Her work has appeared in the Martha’s Vineyard Times Poet’s Corner and within “In the Company of Poets,” Cleaveland House Poets Anthology, 2021. She is retired from an off-Island career as a human resources administrator and lives with her husband in Oak Bluffs.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.