Task force should tackle beach access

To the Editor:

I have to give it to the West Tisbury select board. They did something that I didn’t think was possible. By adding more members to the town diversity task force, they turned the biggest joke of a town board into an even bigger joke. The diversity task force doesn’t lack members, it lacks conviction and integrity. To paraphrase the town’s diversity statement, “The select board believes it has a responsibility to the members of the general public that they are treated with dignity and respect in all of their dealings with the town of West Tisbury,” and “the goal is to maintain a community where all individuals are welcome regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or ethnic background.” The town maintains exclusive beach policies at Lambert’s Cove Beach, a town park. Where is the dignity and respect in telling someone they aren’t welcome at a town beach? To the new members of the board, I truly hope you bring this matter up. I hope the old members do too, promptly. If not, as a person of color myself, I would like to advise you to quietly resign, because your board and the work you do is pathetic.

Erik Albert

Oak Bluffs