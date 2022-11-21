Tisbury: Decorative fur gnomes, and meditation on aging

Heard on Main Street: Real generosity is doing something nice for someone who will never find out.

If you forgot to express your thanks by supporting the Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal for the Family to Family Thanksgiving dinner, you can do it for Christmas. This provides a family dinner, turkey with all the trimmings, to needy families on the Island. Every dime raised by VCOH stays here on Martha’s Vineyard. Write your $25 check to Family to Family, and mail it to PO Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, 02568.

We should all give thanks for the fact that no one was seriously injured in the horrible armed robbery. And thanks to all who had to endure it. It’s the first time I’ve ever heard of a robbery on Island using a gun. Someone told me there was a guy with a bow and arrow who was not allowed his choice of a getaway at the airport. So we should also hope it doesn’t happen again.

You are invited to the Vineyard Haven library on Sunday, Nov. 27, at noon to make decorative fur gnomes with Anna Marie to awaken the Nordic spirit of the season. No registration. This craft is most successful for adults and teens.

Meet with Phil Weinstein for “Less: A Meditation on Aging” with a brief talk and discussion at our library at 6:30 pm on Thursday, Dec 1. The program will also be live-streamed on Vimeo. The Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library, sponsors of the film below, will meet at the Vineyard Haven library at 10:15 am on Saturday, Dec 3. Visitors are welcome as are new members.

There is a free showing of the film “The Polar Express.” But you need admission tickets before that. The showing is at the MV Film Center at 11 am on Sunday, Dec 4. You do have to register ahead of time. More at 508 696-4211. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library and the film center.

I cannot say anything good about the sidewalk work on Main Street. It is not only disruptive for the shopkeepers and potential shoppers, it is a horrific scene to drive through, certainly not helped by the closing off of the only street off Main to access the Stop & Shop. My reaction was the town did not want that store to be the only one not disrupted during this mess.

Our family is giving thanks this weekend for a beloved member, Pamela Gifford Campagna, who will be interred at the West Tisbury cemetery this weekend. Pamela was the granddaughter of Flavel Gifford and Doris Cottle. She married Anthony Campagna. They bought and restored the house built by George Gordon Gifford, Sr., and Georgene Mayhew, Pamela’s great grandparents. George was the original town clerk of West Tisbury, who served for fifty years. Pamela was properly proud of her Island ancestry. She leaves her husband, a daughter Amy Campagna Punchak, her husband Alex, and their three children.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out on Saturday to Chris Chandler. He is such a good guy that he was the first visitor who brought me a good book to read when I was in rehab. Best wishes for a very happy birthday go to Barbara Peckham. She may have moved to Omaha, but she comes back each year to visit her many friends and family here.

Heard on Main Street: Time is like a snowflake. It disappears while we’re trying to decide what to do with it.