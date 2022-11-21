Vintage and recent works sale

1 of 9

Artists Wendy Weldon and James Langlois have been creating artworks for more than 20 years in a studio they share in Chilmark. They are moving off-Island to start a new studio. Vintage and rare early pieces have been unearthed from their racks and flat files, and these, alongside more recent works, will be available in a studio sale for a limited period, now through Nov. 27, except Thanksgiving.

Visits are by appointment to see paintings, monotypes, mixed-media works on paper, graphite drawings, fine art prints, and more. From large to small works, framed and unframed, many are from early series made before moving to the Vineyard and have never been shown on-Island before.

The artists have fascinating stories that accompany many of the works rediscovered while packing up — from Weldon’s adventures traveling solo in Afghanistan in the 1970s, to her 15 years back and forth to Portugal.

Langlois found a small portrait of artist Ray Ellis inspired by a story about a young fan of the iconic late Vineyard artist who visited the Island to meet his artistic hero. Langlois also has a limited number of early fine art prints of his original large-scale surrealistic drawings that now form part of a permanent collection of works at the Boston Public Library.

For information and to set up an appointment, contact Wendy Weldon at 508-364-3457 or at WendyWeldon@mac.com.