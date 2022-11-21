What Are You Watching? ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

4.5 out of 5

Do you like the zany and witty comedic stylings of shows like “The Office” and other similar sitcoms? Well, if you haven’t checked out “What We Do in the Shadows” on Hulu yet, you might be missing out on some gold. This clever comedy show is filmed in the style of a documentary that provides a look into the lives of a unique coven of vampires who are living it up in Staten Island.

The mixing together of eccentric characters using their supernatural abilities in the modern world is one of the funniest things about this show, and the cast is to die for. Led by Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), and a number of other noteworthy vampires, the group sets out in the first season with the goal of taking over Staten Island. They attend local city council meetings and try to persuade government officials to bend to their whim through rather unconventional means (hypnosis and occult powers). Other antics viewers can witness include the gang of vampires getting high on drug-laced blood while attending a rave, and scrambling to plan the perfect vampire orgy in order to avoid eternal humiliation. The entire show is filmed single-camera cinéma vérité style just like “The Office,” which lends to its avant-garde presentation. The unique premise, fantastic cast, and edgy film style come together to create a new kind of comedy, and it’s already been critically acclaimed (particularly for its cast and writing) and nominated for 17 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020 and 2022. Adding to the subtle and subversive satire of the show, a number of famous guests appear, such as Wesley Snipes (as a half-vampire who Skype-chats in for vampiric council meetings), Danny Trejo, Tilda Swinton, Sal Vulcano, Fred Armisen, and many more. If you are looking for a new kind of lighthearted comedy with a dark twist, tune into these nocturnal flatmates and all their bloodsucking escapades on Hulu — it’s a show you can really sink your teeth into.