Edgartown approves ownership transfers, holiday road race

At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board officially approved the transfer of a liquor license for Rockfish restaurant from manager William Coogan of Two Brothers and a Sister Inc. to Michael Santoro and Jennifer Toppin, of Santoro Hospitality IV Inc.

Santoro, who owns a handful of other Island restaurants, recently purchased the restaurant from Coogan, who remains the owner of Rockfish’s sister restaurant, the Wharf Pub.

As part of the recent shuffle of establishment ownership, the board also approved a change of manager and liquor license for Al’s Package Store from the Look family to Patrick Coogan, in addition to approving the change of overall ownership interest.

The select board approved a public hearing date for the new proposed Chappy Ferry rate increases, requested by ferry owner Peter Wells, to be held on Dec. 12.

Select board members approved a request from vice president of the town’s Board of Trade and owner of Rosewater market Julia Tarka to hold the annual Holiday Hustle 5K Road Race. The race is a part of the town’s Christmas in Edgartown, and welcomes all ages. Per the event’s website, “We encourage you to show your holiday spirit by wearing festive holiday attire; awards will be given for best dressed. Dogs and strollers are welcomed.”

The race is to benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, and will be on Dec. 11 from 8:45 to 9:45 am starting at the MVBG Club at 44 Robinson Road, and heading through downtown Edgartown.