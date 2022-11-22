Edgartown Council on Aging

Administrator: Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368

lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

The Anchors, 10 Daggett St.

Edgartown, MA 02539

Weekly Events

Monday

10 am: Holiday Crafts

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga

10 am: Knitting for Charity

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom

11 am: Conversations

(First and third) 1 pm: Bingo

(Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie

Friday

9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

12 pm: Friday Café

1 pm: Mahjong

December Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Dec. 2: 12 pm – Lunch and Lecture with Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Come and learn more about this valuable organization, and what their new CHAP accreditation means for those they serve.

Dec. 5: 10 am – Holiday Crafts, Cinnamon Spice Ornament decoration.

Dec. 6: 12 pm – Join us for lunch and a performance by the Minnesingers.

Dec. 9: 11 am-1 pm – The Anchors’ annual Holiday Open House and Chili Bar.

Dec. 12: 10 am – Holiday Crafts, paint your own holiday greeting cards.

Dec. 13: 11 am – Coffee with a Cop (second Tuesday of the month)

Dec. 13: 12 pm – Wellness and Blood Pressure screenings with Lila Fischer (second Tuesday of the month)

Dec. 14: 11 am – Tech Time with Rizwan (second Wednesday of the month)

Dec. 19: 10 am – Holiday Crafts, Cookie Baking

Dec. 20: 12 pm – Holiday Sing-Along with Adele Dreyer on piano

Dec. 23: The Anchors closes at 12 noon

Dec. 26: The Anchors is closed

Dec. 30: 12 pm – December Birthday Cafe