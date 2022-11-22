Edgartown Council on Aging

Administrator: Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
The Anchors, 10 Daggett St.
Edgartown, MA 02539
Weekly Events
Monday
10 am: Holiday Crafts
12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
9 am: Yoga
10 am: Knitting for Charity
12 pm: Tuesday lunch
1 pm: Mahjong
Wednesday
9:30 am: Tai Chi
12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom
11 am: Conversations
(First and third) 1 pm: Bingo
(Second and fourth) 1 pm: Movie
Friday
9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
12 pm: Friday Café
1 pm: Mahjong
December Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Dec. 2: 12 pm – Lunch and Lecture with Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Come and learn more about this valuable organization, and what their new CHAP accreditation means for those they serve.
Dec. 5: 10 am – Holiday Crafts, Cinnamon Spice Ornament decoration.
Dec. 6: 12 pm – Join us for lunch and a performance by the Minnesingers.
Dec. 9: 11 am-1 pm – The Anchors’ annual Holiday Open House and Chili Bar.
Dec. 12: 10 am – Holiday Crafts, paint your own holiday greeting cards.
Dec. 13: 11 am – Coffee with a Cop (second Tuesday of the month)
Dec. 13: 12 pm – Wellness and Blood Pressure screenings with Lila Fischer (second Tuesday of the month)
Dec. 14: 11 am – Tech Time with Rizwan (second Wednesday of the month)
Dec. 19: 10 am – Holiday Crafts, Cookie Baking
Dec. 20: 12 pm – Holiday Sing-Along with Adele Dreyer on piano
Dec. 23: The Anchors closes at 12 noon
Dec. 26: The Anchors is closed
Dec. 30: 12 pm – December Birthday Cafe