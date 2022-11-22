Eversource to hold Middle Road info session

Eversource will hold an information session on Monday, Nov. 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at Chilmark Town Hall. The session will cover upgrades to the electric lines on Middle Road.

“This project will create redundancy in the system, and will improve reliability to 2,300 customers in the up-Island towns,” a notice from the company states. “The upgrades will include midspan poles and more robust, storm-resistant cable that will increase capacity for heavier electrical loads and growth. The placement of midspan poles is critical for safe and reliable operation of larger wire.”