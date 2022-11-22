MVRHS sports wrap-up

1 of 2

Vineyard cross-country runners compete at state finals

On Saturday morning, Daniel da Silva, Daniel Serpa, Alexa Schroeder, and Adrienne Christy raced at the MIAA Division II state finals at Fort Devens. The race was slow and hard-fought due to the cool temperatures and tough competition, but impressively, all four finished in the top 25 percent. On the boy’s side, da Silva finished 19th of 185 runners with a time of 16:49, and Serpa placed 33rd 17 seconds later. For the girls, Schroeder came in 23rd out of 181 with a time of 20:05, and Christy finished 41st with a time of 20:37. As they had all season, each pair of runners pushed their partners to their limits. Serpa summed it up perfectly: “Being able to race with da Silva at States was a great way to end the season. I always race better knowing he’s out there pushing with me.”

For seniors da Silva, Serpa, and Christy, it would be the final cross-country meet of their high school careers. Serpa said,: “It’s definitely a bittersweet feeling, but at the end of the day it comes down to how we spent our days during the season. I know that as a team we put it all out there, and I’m very proud of that.” Fortunately for these four and the rest of the team, they will have plenty more opportunities to compete during the indoor and outdoor track seasons. Daniel and Daniel have been very successful middle-distance track runners, while Alexa and Adrienne have been prestigious long-distance runners.

Eighteen Vineyarders earn all-star honors

As the Times went to press on Tuesday, the Cape & Islands League had selected its all-star rosters for all fall sports except football.

Cross-country runners Daniel da Silva, Daniel Serpa, Alexa Schroeder, and Adrienne Christy, who each qualified for the state finals individually, were also named Cape & Islands all-stars.

On the MVRHS field hockey team, seniors Genevieve Hyland and Penelope Long were recognized, as was junior goalie Reese McCracken.

On the golf team, senior captains Richie Combra and Nick BenDavid earned all-league distinction, as well as senior Jake Glasgow. This trio were key members of the 2022 squad that finished runners-up in the state finals.

For boys’ soccer, senior captains Ryan Koster and Kaio DaSilva were named all-stars, as well as senior goalkeeper Matheus Rodrigues, and senior forward Arthur DaSilva.

Finally, for girls’ soccer, senior captain Josie Welch, freshman center back Jane Coogan, freshman midfielder Eleanor Mone, and junior attacking midfielder Paige Malowski were named Cape & Islands all-stars. Furthermore, Malowski was voted to the Eastern Massachusetts all-star first team.