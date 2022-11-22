Tisbury Council on Aging
Director: Joyce Stiles Tucker
Telephone: M-F, 508-696-4205
34 Pine Tree Road
Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
Mondays
Poets and Writers, new and practiced, meet to share the creativity of limericks! 11 am
Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25. Design and soft color pencils provided. 1 pm
Tuesdays
Fitness with Catie. 10 am
Your Favorite Book/Story/Author, followed by discussion, 1:30 pm
Wednesdays
Play Readings, followed by discussion. 9-11 am
Ukulele Players with Martha. 1-3 pm
Thursdays
Fitness with Catie. 10 am
Discussion Group. New topics weekly. 11 am
Word Games. Bring your friends, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30 pm
Fridays
Dance to the Music, 15-20 minutes of gentle dance moving to the music. 11 am
Party Bridge, with Trudy. 1 pm
Patchwork. Use old cotton dresses or remnants, stitch by hand; bring a thimble.
Please let us know if you are interested in the following: Join us for line dancing with music; learn how to repair a scarf or sweater; Bingo, Boggle, games; how to fix things! 508-696-4205
December Events:
Dec. 5 – Hospice & Palliative Care of M.V. Presentation, 1 pm. HPCMV is thrilled to announce that they became Medicare-certified and were granted accreditation through Community Healthcare Accreditation Partner (CHAP). Come learn how they might be able to serve you.
Dec. 6 – Food Distribution, 10 am-noon
Dec. 6 – Wellness Clinic, 10:30 – 11:30 am
Dec. 8 – Legal Advice with Arthur Bergeron, 1 – 3 pm. Call for an appointment.
Dec. 11 – Celebrate the start of the season at our annual Holiday Open House. The MVRHS Minnesingers will perform 2-4 pm, and there will be door prizes and refreshments for all.
Dec. 19 – Diabetes Support Group meets Dec. 19 at 1 pm.
Volunteer opportunities: Please call if you can help!
- Help deliver holiday dinners on Christmas Day.
- Fill in answering the phone at the Tisbury Council on Aging.