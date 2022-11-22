Tisbury Council on Aging

Director: Joyce Stiles Tucker

Telephone: M-F, 508-696-4205

34 Pine Tree Road

Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Mondays

Poets and Writers, new and practiced, meet to share the creativity of limericks! 11 am

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25. Design and soft color pencils provided. 1 pm

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie. 10 am

Your Favorite Book/Story/Author, followed by discussion, 1:30 pm

Wednesdays

Play Readings, followed by discussion. 9-11 am

Ukulele Players with Martha. 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie. 10 am

Discussion Group. New topics weekly. 11 am

Word Games. Bring your friends, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30 pm

Fridays

Dance to the Music, 15-20 minutes of gentle dance moving to the music. 11 am

Party Bridge, with Trudy. 1 pm

Patchwork. Use old cotton dresses or remnants, stitch by hand; bring a thimble.

Please let us know if you are interested in the following: Join us for line dancing with music; learn how to repair a scarf or sweater; Bingo, Boggle, games; how to fix things! 508-696-4205

December Events:

Dec. 5 – Hospice & Palliative Care of M.V. Presentation, 1 pm. HPCMV is thrilled to announce that they became Medicare-certified and were granted accreditation through Community Healthcare Accreditation Partner (CHAP). Come learn how they might be able to serve you.

Dec. 6 – Food Distribution, 10 am-noon

Dec. 6 – Wellness Clinic, 10:30 – 11:30 am

Dec. 8 – Legal Advice with Arthur Bergeron, 1 – 3 pm. Call for an appointment.

Dec. 11 – Celebrate the start of the season at our annual Holiday Open House. The MVRHS Minnesingers will perform 2-4 pm, and there will be door prizes and refreshments for all.

Dec. 19 – Diabetes Support Group meets Dec. 19 at 1 pm.

Volunteer opportunities: Please call if you can help!