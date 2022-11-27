Martha’s Vineyard wakes up to hunting season Monday

When Islanders wake up Monday morning, Nov. 28, the start of shotgun hunting season for deer will be underway. Shotgun season continues through Saturday, Dec. 10.

For those of you who are out walking dogs anywhere near wooded lands, it’s a good idea to wear blaze orange.

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank allows hunting on some of its properties with a proper permit. The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society has a Community Deer Cooler where it allows hunters to hang their take. There is also a Venison Donation Program that is sponsored in partnership between Island Grown Initiative, Island Food Pantry, and other food distribution programs.