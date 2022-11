Get into the holiday spirit with a concert from the Island Community Chorus. Music includes a special arrangement of Robert Frost’s poem “Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening” by the new director, William Peek. You’ll hear traditional holiday music, along with a Hanukkah song, Mendelssohn’s “Behold a Star from Jacob Shining,” and more. Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 4, and 3 pm at the Old Whaling Church.