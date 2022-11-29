Celebrate the magic of the holiday season on Martha’s Vineyard with “A Very Vineyard Holiday,” created by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release. This inaugural event will encompass a number of holiday happenings on the Island throughout the entire winter season.

Each weekend there is something happening to celebrate the magic of the season, in addition to events available all month long. The celebration kicks off with “Light Up Oak Bluffs,” on Nov. 25 and 26; followed by “’Tis the Season” in Vineyard Haven on Dec. 2 through Dec. 4; and then Christmas in Edgartown, Dec, 9 through Dec. 11. There will also be additional holiday events the following weekend, all the way through to New Years.

In addition to holiday festivities, we encourage people to visit our local shops and restaurants, many of which are decked out in a festive fashion. Take a piece of Martha’s Vineyard home or to give as a gift. “This time of year, the Island is more charming and welcoming than ever. A cozy weekend is the perfect way to experience the camaraderie and festivities,” recommends Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce executive director Carolina Cooney in the release.

For more information about “A Very Vineyard holiday,” visit mvy.com or email info@mvy.com.