Aquinnah: Shopping at Aquila, Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair, and “Restorative Yoga Mini-Retreat”

Happy Dec. 1, everyone. On a side note, it is also World AIDS Day. If you would like to support efforts to test for and treat HIV locally, you can donate to Friends of Family Planning at friendsoffamilyplanning.org. Now the final month of 2022 has begun. It’s time for year-end best-of lists, tax preparation (if you’re super-organized), holiday shopping, family gatherings, and food. It can also be a difficult month for people who have lost loved ones, or find the holidays overwhelming. I hope everyone gets, or gives themselves, what they need during this loud, bright, and festive time.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head held its elections at the end of last month, and announced the results at the General Tribal Council meeting on Nov. 20. Cheryl Andrews-Maltais was re-elected as chairperson of the tribe; Linda Coombs, Camille Madison, and incumbent Kristina Hook-Leslie all won general tribal council seats, and Nefititi Jette was elected as secretary. Congratulations to all of these women, and thank you for your service to the community.

There are many opportunities to shop local this holiday season: Aquila, the new gift and coffee shop at the Cliffs, is open through the holiday season. They have an assortment of jewelry, candles, T shirts, and other sundries, most of which are locally made. The Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair is Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Old Town Hall. This is a wonderful event, with many local artists;I always get a lot of holiday shopping done there. Another holiday hot spot is the third annual Northeast Indigenous Artists Holiday Market, that’s happening on Facebook as we speak. It started Nov. 21, and ends Dec. 12. You can holiday shop beautiful handmade things from your sofa! If you are not a member of the Facebook group, simply search for the market on Facebook and request to join. Last, there will be a Holiday Craft Market at the Wampanoag Community Center on Dec. 15 and 16, from 4 to 5:30 pm, featuring wonderful crafts made by Aquinnah Wampanoag tribal youth, who are fundraising for their winter field trip. If all of that shopping has you hungry, remember that the Outermost Inn is serving lunch and brunch, and the Orange Peel Bakery has soup and baked goods every day.

There will be a dance party this Saturday, Dec. 3 at Pathways. The evening starts at 7:30 pm with performances by Island Hip Hop and Jesse Jason, then DJ Dern takes over. This is an “island to island” dance party, with DJ Dern spinning reggae. We could all use a little dancing after the food indulgences of the past week, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than to move? Pathways’” Open Writing and Poetry” series is happening on Tuesdays at 7 pm, in person and on Zoom. Go to pathwaysmv.org for the Zoom link and for information on all of their programming.

Cat Garfinkle’s “Restorative Yoga Mini-Retreat” is happening this Sunday, Dec. 4 (it was originally scheduled for Saturday). The class is held at the Yoga Barn from 3 to 5:30 pm. No previous experience is necessary, but you must preregister by text at 203-253-2261 or email at catgee@me.com.

The next Neighborhood Convention will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11 am at the United Methodist Church in Oak Bluffs with Minnesingers director Abigail Chandler. Everyone is welcome to attend; please bring your own lunch.

Happy birthday to Missy Smalley, who celebrates Dec. 3, to Jacob Vanderhoop, who celebrates Dec. 4, and to Margie Spitz, who celebrates on Dec. 7!