Court report: Nov. 14 – Nov. 25

Nov. 14

Marcelo M. Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; 47, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

James D. Kiliher, Edgartown; 23, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Luciano L. Desouza, Oak Bluffs; 37, assault and battery on police officer, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 15

Corey S. Smith, Edgartown; 29, two counts of assault: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 17

Michael J. Pacheco Jr., Oak Bluffs; 35, received stolen property worth at least $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 21

Charles H. Wilson, Oak Bluffs; 64, disorderly conduct, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial hearing.

Timothy J. Dyke, Oak Bluffs; 61, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 25

Carlos Oliveira, West Tisbury; 20, driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.