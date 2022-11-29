Ferry cancellations possible on Wednesday

The Steamship Authority issued an alert on Tuesday warning that on Wednesday afternoon through the evening that ferry cancellations are possible due to high winds.

“The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds for Cape Cod and the Islands starting Wednesday afternoon (11/30),” the alert states. “The strongest winds are forecast to begin at approximately 3 pm and last through the evening. Cancellations are possible on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes.”

More information on the forecast is available at National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/Boston.

To change or modify a reservation, customers are urged to visit the SSA’s website at www.steamshipauthority.com, call the reservation office at (508) 477-8600, or visit one of the terminals.