MVY Radio’s Laurel Redington wins broadcasting award

Community outreach director Laurel Redington has won a Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Award for a segment she produced in 2021. The piece originally aired on the radio station’s Sunday morning public affairs show, “The Vineyard Current.”

In the category of Feature News Story, Redington won first place for a piece titled “9/11 — A Soldier’s Story.” In the segment, Redington speaks with Tom Amenta, who spent five years as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, including two combat tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. According to a press release from WMVY, Amenta “is a passionate advocate for veteran entrepreneurship and assisting veterans in transition, which led to him authoring his first book, ‘The Twenty-Year War.’”

Redington has won Massachusetts Broadcasters Awards for the past several years. Since joining WMVY in 1991, she has held various roles at the station, but since March 2017, she has worked in a position she initiated, MVY Radio community outreach director. She focuses on creating programming for the station that benefits the community, and she serves as a liaison and emissary to local nonprofits and other organizations.