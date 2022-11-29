Oak Bluffs: Circuit Avenue carriage rides, “reindeer games,” and Paint Night at the Barn

“The whole world is a series of miracles, but we’re so used to them we call them ordinary things.” –Hans Christian Anderson

Oak Bluffs started the holiday season with a weekend full of festivities. It was fun to see the horse-drawn carriage going up Circuit Ave.! The “reindeer games” in Ocean Park were a big hit, as was Santa in Post Office Square. The town tree looks amazing, and Crossland Landscaping has outdone themselves with the lights in the park. Thanks to the Oak Bluffs Association, and everyone who contributed to making it happen.

On the rainy day after Thanksgiving, I took the grandkids to the M.V. Museum. They loved it, and we had a great time exploring. The museum is hosting First Friday with holiday activities this Friday from 5 to 8 pm.

Our December full moon is on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It is called the Cold Moon, for obvious reasons. It has also been called the Long Night Moon, as it rises during the longest nights of the year, and will shine above the horizon for a longer period of time than most full moons. The sky has been so clear all week, with planets Jupiter and Saturn very visible. Bundle up and go see the night sky and the full moon.

The Island Community Chorus will give us the gift of their holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 pm. Both performances are at the Old Whaling Church; suggested donation is $20.

Also at the Old Whaling Church, the MVRHS Minnesingers will present their annual and popular Holiday concerts on Dec. 9 at 8 pm and Dec. 10 at 4 pm (with Santa). I’m telling you now so you can get your tickets before it is too late, either from a Minnesinger or at vineyardtrust.org. Your $20 ticket supports the Minnesingers, which is a fabulous music program teaching the students rich, complex music, the art of performance, and also how to give back to the community. The choir travels and performs in Europe every other year. They present the Island with the best concert of the holiday season, as well as a spring show filled with song and dance. Don’t miss the chance to see the 2022 holiday concert — I guarantee it will get you in a festive mood.

Paint Night at the Barn is this Friday, Dec. 2. Sponsored by the library, you can enjoy a night of fun while creating a masterpiece! Registration is required at hburbidge@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433. At the library, winter craft kits begin on Dec. 1 at 4 pm with “gnome ornaments,” and continue on Dec. 10 at 1 pm with wreathmaking. On Dec. 8, the W.T. Congregational Church Bell Choir will perform at 5 pm. That is a really beautiful and fun-to-watch performance.

The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging will be providing Christmas Day meals again this year. If you or someone you know would appreciate a delicious holiday meal delivered, please call Rose at the senior center at 508-693-4509.

December birthdays include Antigone Rose and Jill Gault on the 3rd. Birthday hugs on the 4th to Lianna Loughman (leader of the Parlos Pack), Gail Barmakian (who will probably be swimming on her birthday), and Bill Anderson Sr. (mayor of Oak Bluffs Harbor). On the 5th, Melissa Mahoney and Ann Treitman celebrate. We can bark Happy Birthday to Dr. Dave Tuminaro on the 7th, but let’s sing in harmony to Lynn Rebello, and also to Rose Cogliano, who makes it all happen at the senior center!

