Tisbury: Fred Fisher’s free hayrides, Atlas of Life presentation, and Senior Center open house

Heard on Main Street: Burn the candles, use the nice sheets, wear the fancy lingerie. Don’t save it for a special occasion. Today is special.

Look for Fred Fisher’s annual free hayride on Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 2 pm. Pickup is at the loading zone across from Soft as a Grape. Remember the shops are giving 10 percent of proceeds on Sunday to the Committee on Hunger; look for a sign in the window.

Check out these holiday events brought to you by the Vineyard Haven businesses: On Friday, Dec. 2, you can visit the M.V. Museum from 5 to 8 pm. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the West Tisbury Congregational Church Bell Choir will perform at noon on Main Street. More at vineyardhaven.com.

The West Tisbury library will host Matt Pelikan to introduce you to the new Atlas of Life website on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 pm, sponsored by all Island libraries. This will allow community members to share sightings of flora and fauna across the Island.

The Vineyard Playhouse has Monday night movies featuring classic British films. See “Black Narcissus” at 6 pm on Monday, Dec. 5, and “The Third Man” on Monday, Dec. 12. White Christmas with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye is on Monday, Dec. 15. Admission is $5 cash at the door.

For over 30 years, the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society has supported the Island public schools strings program. Each year they loan more than 70 instruments to student players at no cost. They provide scholarships for high school graduates studying music or music education, and subsidies for students taking private lessons. In the past few years they have provided one-week Artist in Residence programs with professional musicians, and cello lessons for students, and funded transportation for 18 students to travel to participate in the Cape Symphony Youth Orchestra. More at mvcms.org.

Enjoy the Minnesingers on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the United Methodist Church in Oak Bluffs for the Neighborhood Convention. All invited at 11 am. Bring a sack lunch.

You are welcome at the Holiday Open House at the Tisbury Senior Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 pm. The Minnesingers will perform holiday favorites. There will also be door prizes and refreshments.

The Edgartown library offers a Monday Matinee at 3 pm on the first three Mondays of December, and Drop-In Knitting on Wednesdays at 3 pm. They invite you to their Open House on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12 to 4, with community caroling at 3 pm. You can also buy a lovely poinsettia plant that day for $5, to benefit the Friends of the Library.

A program of foster care information will run from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Edgartown library. The same program is available at the Oak Bluffs library from 11 am to 3:30 pm on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Oak Bluffs library offers Winter Crafts on Thursdays, beginning today at 4 pm; more at 508-693-9133. Call this number for more on the library’s Cookie Exchange on Dec. 10, too.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm, the Oak Bluffs library hosts Family Emergency Preparedness for families with children aged 8 and up. It is always a good idea to empower your kids to know what to do in an emergency.

The West Tisbury Church Bell Choir will perform at the Oak Bluffs library next Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5 pm.

The Wishing Tree at 124 William St. is waiting for you. All are welcome to visit this tree through New Year’s Eve to tie written wishes and prayers on the tree. Bring your own tags or ribbons, but some are there for you. Write wishes and prayers to put on the tree. You can light a candle for someone you love, are thinking about, or missing during this holiday season. The Simpkins welcome visitors all day, and after dark as long as the lights are on.

Don’t forget to support the Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal for the Family to Family

dinner. This provides a Christmas or holiday dinner, turkey with all the trimmings, to needy families on the Island. Every dime raised by VCOH stays here on Martha’s Vineyard. Write your $25 check to Family to Family, and mail it to PO Box 4685, Vineyard Haven MA 02568.

Happy anniversary today to Anne Wallis and Michael Anderson. Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Porter Fraser. Happy birthday to Sarah Wajda on Sunday. Best wishes for many happy returns go to Jessie Chandler on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars, and he’ll believe you. Tell him a bench has wet paint, and he has to touch it.