Eversource announces energy cost increases 

Eversource announced on Monday that its customers will be facing increases to their energy costs this winter.

“Many Americans are coping with increasing prices, including rising energy bills. We know our customers count on us every day for the energy they need, and recognize our role in keeping bills as low as possible as energy prices surge,” the Eversource announcement stated.

Eversource filed the new cost of supplying energy starting Jan. 1, 2023, with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU), according to the announcement. Jan. 1 and July 1 are the two times of the year cost changes occur for Eversource’s Massachusetts customers. If approved, the average residential customer in eastern Massachusetts using 600 kWh will see a $47 increase, or 23 percent, to their total bill. The announcement states that 29 percent of Eversource customers in eastern Massachusetts use the basic service.

According to the announcement, Eversource does not produce electricity. Instead, it purchases energy to meet electricity demand throughout the year. Additionally, the company “does not earn a profit on the cost of energy, and charges customers only what the company pays in the energy market.”

“This increase does not apply to customers that receive energy from another supplier or through municipal aggregation. A customer’s total bill amount depends on their energy use, the type of rate they are on, and weather conditions,” the announcement read.

The price increase is “a result of record-high natural gas prices,” primarily driven by the war in Ukraine, the announcement said. This especially impacts New England, since natural gas generates “much of the region’s electricity.”

“While adjustments to other components of the bill take effect Jan. 1, 2023, rising energy costs are the primary factor impacting customers’ total monthly bills. We will share those other adjustments with you when we receive more information,” the announcement read.

Eversource also listed several programs it is offering to help customers:

Energy efficiency rebates and services to help reduce energy use at little or no cost.

Use the heating cost calculator to see how adjustments to your thermostat can help save energy.

Schedule a virtual home pre-assessment with an energy technician to identify energy-saving opportunities in your home. Call 866-527-7283, or go to bit.ly/3GT35hj to learn more.

Enroll in Eversource’s budget billing to “set up predictable monthly payments and even out bill spikes during heating and cooling seasons.”

Compare rates offered by other electric providers and choose the best option.

Special assistance programs to lower monthly payments, forgive past-due balances, or spread out payments over time.

To learn more about programs and how to manage energy bills, visit bit.ly/3gL8VXx.