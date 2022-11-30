Fire chiefs to host EMT open house

The Dukes County Fire Chiefs will host an open house for prospective EMT students at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event will take place in the culinary dining room from 5 to 7 pm. The event will help inform those who may wish to take a Cape Cod Community College (CCCC) EMT class that begins on the Vineyard on Jan. 23. A representative from CCCC will be on hand, as well as representatives from the Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and Tri-Town Ambulance departments. A presentation will be given by the four ambulance service representatives about their services, and the importance of those services to their communities. Information on the course and a question and answer period will follow. Following the question and answer period, breakout sessions will occur where, among other things, reimbursement opportunities will be discussed. For more information about the program, prospective students can also contact Matt Malone, CCCC EMS program coordinator at mmalone@capecod.edu.