MVRHS sports wrap-up

MVRHS winter sports teams get ready

Over the next couple of weeks, the varsity hockey, basketball, swimming, and indoor track seasons will begin at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The boys and girls hockey teams will have scrimmages at home this weekend, then have their first official games of the season at home next week. Girls hockey, coached by Geoghan Coogan, will play Old Rochester Regional at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4 pm. Boys hockey, coached by Matt Mincone, will follow on Saturday against Whitman-Hanson at 4 pm.

Boys and girls basketball will officially begin on Dec. 13, when they will take turns battling the Falmouth Clippers. The boys will play at home at the Sancy Pachico Gym at 4:30 pm, while the girls will play Falmouth away at 5. The boys head coach is Mike Joyce, and the girls head coach is Melissa Braillard.

Co-ed varsity swimming will kick off its season at the Cape & Islands Relay Carnival in Sandwich on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 am. The week after, they have their home opener at the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA on Dec. 17 at noon, in a dual meet against Nantucket. The Vineyarders will be coached by Jen Passafiume.

Co-ed indoor track has its first meet this season on Dec. 13, which will be a dual meet against Sandwich. The Vineyarders will be coached by Joe Schroeder, who also coached the MVRHS cross-country team this fall.

When the Times went to press last week, the Cape & Islands League had announced all-star selections for all sports except football. This week, Coach Tony Mottola’s star utility man, senior T.J. Lett, was given league-wide honors.