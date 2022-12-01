Learn about Aquinnah property valuations

Aquinnah announced that it “completed its fiscal year 2023 quintennial revaluation of all real and personal property in the community.” According to the announcement, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue has given permission to the Aquinnah assessors “to disclose the new property values while pending preliminary certification from the Massachusetts Bureau of Local Assessment.”

The announcement states that the proposed assessed values “reflect the estimated full market value of properties as of a valuation date of January 1, 2022, based on recent construction data, income data, and comparable sales from within the community over the prior year.” The real and personal property valuations are available on the town website. Aquinnah’s residential real property value increased by 10.1% under these proposed valuations.

Town staff will be available through the town’s “assessor agent chat,” offered by Regional Resource Group, for taxpayers to “review and discuss the proposed values during the disclosure period.” Aquinnah residents can also ask questions by calling the assessors’ office at 978-218-6070.

Here are the remaining dates and times for the public review.

Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 am to 3 pm.

Monday, Dec. 5, from 9 am to 3 pm.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9 am to 3 pm.