The COVID vaccine bus to return

Tisbury health agent Maura Valley notified The Times that the vaccination bus will return to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) “due to high demand for COVID boosters.” The bus clinic will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 am to 5 pm. COVID vaccines are offered to adults and children ages six months and up. Booster shots will be offered to those five years and up .

“We’ll once again be offering $75 Stop & Shop gift cards, provided by Mass DPH, to individuals who get vaccinated,” Valley wrote in the email.

Appointments can be made at https://bit.ly/3VDtB2k.