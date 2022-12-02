Real Estate Confidential: The gift of a new home

1 of 8

With the holiday buying season fast approaching, it is almost time to think about the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, even if that someone is you! In past holiday columns, I have pointed to the prime gift from Neiman-Marcus and noted the price pales in comparison to the value of a home on Martha’s Vineyard. Well, this year you can buy a brand-new home with a pool on Martha’s Vineyard for less than that $3,100,000 diamond tiara from Neiman-Marcus.

What better time to be house hunting than during a time of limited buyer activity. While others are out celebrating and shopping, so reducing buyer volume, you will be met with builders ready and willing to make a deal. If you find a home that meets you and your partner’s must-haves, especially when our inventory is so limited, do not let the holidays deter you from making an offer when demand is at its lowest point of the year.

How much fun to spend the day before Christmas decorating that new home with decorations, knowing you would be driving the family by late afternoon for the big surprise. Although you could put the deed and property information in a stocking hanging from the mantlepiece, think of a simple house key tied to a ribbon. Unless you are planning a valuable antique, you would never consider giving your special someone a used gift, so why would you give them a previously owned home? The selections this week are all new construction and include a couple at prices lower than we have seen this year.

With its five bedrooms, five baths, and a 30-foot heated swimming pool on a quiet street in Edgartown, 28 Holly Bear Lane stands out as an opportunity. This expanded Colonial has an open floor plan, oak floors throughout, high ceilings, a fireplace, a large custom kitchen, a powder room, and a laundry. The ground floor suite has direct exterior access to the patio and pool. Central forced-air heat and air conditioning provide year-round comfort, and an unfinished 1,400-square-foot basement with high ceilings awaits all your toys. Professional landscaping finishes out this perfect gift package. The home is sited close to the bike path and the boat landing on Sengekontacket pond.

The private 14-acre estate at 30 Mill Hill Road is located just a mile from historic Edgartown village, yet it feels worlds away. The offering comprises two classic shingled homes thoughtfully designed by noted architect Patrick Ahearn, which are nestled atop a gentle hill and surrounded by a picturesque landscape of sweeping meadows. The interiors feature wide-plank hardwood floors, antique timber beams, intricate moldings, coffered ceilings, and French doors, which open out to an expansive bluestone terrace with pergola, outdoor fireplace, and 20×40-foot gunite pool with built-in whirlpool spa at the main house. The original farmhouse is being transformed into a classic and charming three-bedroom, two-bath guest house or caretaker’s residence, privately sited from the main house and perfectly completing the estate.

Sited at the end of a long private drive through an acre and a half meadow is 29 Slough Cove Road. This elegant country estate, designed by noted architect Patrick Ahearn, offers the epitome of luxurious living in Katama. The top-notch architectural details throughout include custom millwork and paneling, antique rough-hewn beams, and more. The multiple living areas open out to a central courtyard with bluestone terrace, an outdoor wood-burning fireplace, and 18×36-foot gunite swimming pool with built-in whirlpool spa. The property is ideally located near South Beach, with the sounds of the ocean nearby.

2 Somerset Lane was thoughtfully designed by noted architect Dudley Cannada, and perfectly designed for indoor-outdoor summer living and entertaining, peaceful relaxation, or working from home. This smartly-designed luxury residence will include 3,020 square feet of finished interior living space, with an additional 532 square feet of outdoor living spaces, including a spacious covered portico and second-floor screened porch. You will own in a premiere Katama location, with easy access to Edgartown village and the Field Club, as well as the bicycle path and South Beach.

