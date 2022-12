41st annual Christmas in Edgartown schedule

Thursday, Dec. 8

8 am – 6 pm

Fourth Annual Window Decorating Contest

Main Street

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Instagram Photo Contest

Alchemy Bistro & Bar

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Sale on Select Art

The Christina Gallery

10 am – 5:30 pm

Crab Cash and Gingerbread House Raffle

Katama General Store

11 am – 2 pm

Meet Heidi Feldman of MV Sea Salt

MV Botiga by MV Salads

11 am – 6 pm

Treats & Tasting

MV Botiga by MV Salads

3 – 6 pm

Meet the Author & Book Reading

MV Botiga by MV Salads

5 – 9 pm

Holiday Nursery Light Show

Donaroma’s Nursery

5:30 – 7 pm

Annual Santa Fun Run with Amity Island Running Club

Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery

6 – 9 pm

Sip & Shop

Backwater Trading Co.

6:30 – 8:30 pm

Christmas Concert

Federated Church

Friday, Dec. 9

8 am – 6 pm

Fourth Annual Window Decorating Contest

Main Street

9 am – 7 pm

All Day Fun & Family Pizza Party

Katama General Store

9:30 am – 4:15 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Rides

Harbor View Hotel

10 am – 5 pm

Annual Fortune Cookie Sale

Nell

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Instagram Photo Contest

Alchemy Bistro & Bar

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Sale on Select Art

The Christina Gallery

10 am – 6 pm

Holiday Open House

Rainy Day

10 am – 7 pm

Christmas Cheer

Sea Legs

10 am – 7 pm

Holiday Raffles & Wrap up a Cause

Black Dog

11 am – 1 pm

Annual Open House & Chili Bar

The Anchors

11 am – 2 pm

Pop-up Natural History Museum

Mad Martha’s

11 am – 5 pm

Martha’s Vineyard Gift Baskets & Free Gift Wrapping

MV Botiga by MV Salads

11 am – 6 pm

Treats & Tasting

MV Botiga by MV Salads

11 am – 7 pm

Pop-up with Ivry Belle Jewelry

Kenworthy

2 – 3:30 pm

Cookies and Hot Cider in the Lobby

Harbor View Hotel

2 – 4 pm

Santa’s Favorite Sparkling Drinks

Rosewater Wine & Spirits

4 – 6 pm

Teddy Bear Suite and Photo Studio

Point B Realty, Nevin Square

4 – 6 pm

Open House

Sea Spa Salon

5 – 6:15 pm

Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse

Memorial Wharf

5 – 7 pm

Holiday Sip & Shop

Juniper

5 – 8 pm

Apres Ski

LandVest MV Lodge

5 – 9 pm

Holiday Nursery Light Show

Donaroma’s Nursery

5 – 10 pm

Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest

Town Bar & Grill

5:30 – 7:30 pm

Vineyard Preservation Trust’s Holiday Cocktail Party

Carnegie Heritage Center

6 – 8 pm

Sip & Shop

Botanical Beauty

8 – 9:30 pm

Minnesingers Annual Holiday Concert

Old Whaling Church

Saturday, Dec. 10

8 am – 6 pm

Fourth Annual Window Decorating Contest

Main Street

9 am – 4 pm

Photos with Santa

Vineyard Complementary Medicine

9 am – 7 pm

All Day Fun & Family Pizza Party

Katama General Store

10 am – 2 pm

Christmas Past

Cooke House

10 am – 2 pm

Last Holiday Sale Ever

Rosebud Kids

10 am – 3 pm

Plum Hill School Annual Elves Faire

Federated Church

10 am – 3 pm

Dovera Designs Pop-up Shop

CB Stark

10 am – 4 pm

Handmade from the Heart

Daniel Fisher House

10 am – 4 pm

29th Annual Art & Crafts Festival

Edgartown School

10 am – 4 pm

Christmas Bags for Your Pets

Past & Presents

10 am – 4 pm

Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-a-bus

Lower Main Street, parking lot

10 am – 4 pm

Christmas Cookies for Charity

Espresso Love

10 am – 4 pm

Wreath-making Workshop

Donaroma’s Nursery

10 am – 5 pm

Annual Fortune Cookie Sale

Nell

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Instagram Photo Contest

Alchemy Bistro & Bar

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Sale on Select Art

The Christina Gallery

10 am – 5:30 pm

Refreshments & Raffle

Summer Shades

10 am – 6 pm

Holiday Open House

Rainy Day

10 am – 7 pm

Tea Time

Botanical Beauty

10 am – 7 pm

Christmas Cheer

Sea Legs

10 am – 7 pm

Holiday Raffles & Wrap up a Cause

Black Dog

10:30 am – 4 pm

Holiday Festivities & Open House

Edgartown Library

11 – 11:45 am

Christmas in Edgartown Parade

Main Street

11 am – 2 pm

Santa’s Favorite Sparkling Drinks

Rosewater Wine & Spirits

11 am – 2 pm

Pop-up Natural History Museum

Mad Martha’s

11 am – 2 pm

Refreshments & Holiday Activities

St. Andrew’s Church

11 am – 2 pm

Haiti PeaceQuilts Pop-up Shop

Federated Church Parish House

11 am – 4 pm

Sculpin Stockin’ Stuffers

Old Sculpin Gallery

11 am – 5 pm

Pop-up with Ivry Belle Jewelry

Kenworthy

11 am – 6 pm

Treats & Tasting

MV Botiga by MV Salads

11:45 am – 1 pm

Photos with Santa

Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty

11:45 am – 6:30 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Rides

Harbor View Hotel

12 – 12:30 pm

Buddy the Elf Breakfast Spaghetti Eating Competition

Sea Legs

12 – 1 pm

Bringing Your Recipe to Market

MV Botiga by MV Salads

12 – 3 pm

Holiday Photos in Vintage Chevy Pickup

Carnegie Heritage Center

12 – 3 pm

It’s a Dickensian Christmas

Carnegie Heritage Center

12 – 3 pm

Holiday Faire

Edgartown Village Green

12 – 4 pm

‘There was no Room in the Inn’ Benefit for Habitat for Humanity

Federated Church

12 – 4 pm

Holiday Open House

Morning Glory Farm

12 – 4 pm

7 & Sun Jewelry Pop-up

Slate

12 – 4 pm

Patio Party

Salte

12 – 5 pm

Merry Fishmas Celebration

Kismet Outfitters

12 – 5 pm

Pop-up Shops

Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery

12 – 6 pm

Teddy Bear Suite and Photo Studio

Point B Realty, Nevin Square

4 – 5 pm

Bringing Your Recipe to Market

MV Botiga by MV Salads

4 – 5:30 pm

Minnesingers Annual Family Holiday Concert

Old Whaling Church

4 – 6 pm

Holiday Wine Tasting

Soigne

5 – 7 pm

Holiday Sip & Shop

Juniper

5 – 9 pm

Holiday Nursery Light Show

Donaroma’s Nursery

Sunday, Dec. 11

8 am – 10 am

Fourth Annual Window Decorating Contest

Main Street

8:45 – 9:45 am

Holiday Hustle

M.V. Boys & Girls Club

9 am – 12 pm

Pancake Breakfast with Santa

M.V. Boys & Girls Club

10 am – 2 pm

Teddy Bear Suite and Photo Studio

Point B Realty, Nevin Square

10 am – 5 pm

Annual Fortune Cookie Sale

Nell

10 am – 6 pm

Holiday Open House

Rainy Day

10 am – 7 pm

Christmas Cheer

Sea Legs

10 am – 7 pm

Holiday Raffles & Wrap up a Cause

Black Dog

11 am – 1 pm

Holiday Dog Show

Main Street Mini Park

11 am – 2 pm

‘There was no Room in the Inn’ Benefit for Habitat for Humanity

Federated Church

11 am – 3 pm

Crab Cash & Gingerbread House Raffle

Katama General Store

11 am – 6 pm

Treats & Tasting

MV Botiga by MV Salads

11 am – 6 pm

Pints & Pies

Mad Martha’s

12 – 5 pm

Pop-up Shops

Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery

12 – 6 pm

Island Photography Exhibit

MV Botiga by MV Salads

5 – 9 pm

Holiday Nursery Light Show

Donaroma’s Nursery

For more information about Christmas in Edgartown, and to enter a big raffle, visit christmasinedgartown.com.