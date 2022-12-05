Holiday events

1 of 9

Aquinnah

Thursday, Dec. 8, to Monday, Dec. 12

Northeast Indigenous Artists Holiday Market

All day, virtual.

Discover original artwork created by indigenous artists. Everything for sale will be available online, so you can shop in a socially distant manner at any time. Visit the market page from the Aquinnah Cultural Center and the Northeast Indigenous Arts Alliance: facebook.com/groups/NIAHM.

Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11

Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair

10 am – 4 pm, Aquinnah Town Hall.

Shop for a wide variety of gift items created by Island artisans, have fun at the craft table making ornaments and cards, and see a children’s art show. Food will be available from Goldies Food Truck and Orange Peel Bakery. ​​aquinnahartisans@gmail.com.

Chilmark

Saturday, Dec. 10, Wednesday, Dec. 14, Saturday, Dec. 17

Salt Rock Chocolate Co. Holiday Pop-up

11 am – 2 pm, Pandora’s Box.

Shop for fresh, handmade chocolates for the holidays, including milk and dark assortments, nut clusters, covered toffee, dipped confections, and truffles. Visit saltrockchocolate.com.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Chilmark Holiday Flea Market

10 am – 4 pm, Chilmark Community Center.

Enjoy a hot lunch, homemade items, holiday gifts, local Island vendors, collectibles, fresh greens, centerpieces, baked goods, and treasure tables. chilmarkchurch@gmail.com, 508-645-3100.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Family Craft: Orange Garland

2 pm, Chilmark Library.

Celebrate the winter solstice and spread holiday cheer by making a garland from dried oranges. All supplies are provided, but you can bring additional items, such as dried flowers, beads, bells, and winter greenery. This craft is for both adults and supervised children. cdrogin@clamsnet.org, 508-645-3360.

Sunday, Dec. 18

M.V. Family Chorus’ 21st Annual Winter Concert and Community Sing

3 pm, Milokan Cultural Center.

Listen to songs of peace, hope, and light from the M.V. Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. The concert will be in-person at the Milokan Center on the Native Earth Teaching Farm. For those who want to join the chorus, there are rehearsals on Tuesday evenings. Visit bewellsing.com/events or email roberta@bewellsing.com.

Edgartown

Thursday, Dec. 8, to Sunday, Dec. 11

41st annual Christmas in Edgartown

All day, various locations.

Experience quintessential small-town holiday shopping, with decorated storefront windows, an art and crafts festival, horse-drawn carriage rides, the lighting of the Edgartown lighthouse, a parade, a dog show, store specials, and much more. Visit christmasinedgartown.com.

Thursday, Dec. 8, to Saturday, Dec. 10; Friday, Dec. 15, Saturday, Dec. 16

Dickensian Christmas Village Display

11 am – 4 pm, Carnegie Heritage Center.

Enjoy seeing a holiday village display beautifully crafted in a Dickensian style, complete with festive shops, homes with windows all aglow, villagers out and about for the holiday season, snow-covered evergreen trees, and much more. Visit vineyardtrust.org. 508-627-4440.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Christmas Concert

6:30 – 8:30 pm, Federated Church.

Listen to the sounds of the season and feel the holiday spirit at a Christmas concert in the Meetinghouse. Musicians Ben Laine and Sean McMahon will give a special performance. Visit federatedchurchmv.org. 508-627-4421.

Friday, Dec. 9

Annual Holiday Cocktail Party

5:30 – 7:30 pm, Carnegie Heritage Center.

Celebrate the season with fine cocktails, scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, and special access to the newly installed Dickensian Christmas village. To purchase tickets, visit vineyardtrust.org/events or call 508-627-4440.

Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10

Minnesingers Annual Holiday Benefit Concert

Old Whaling Church.

Attend a holiday concert to benefit the M.V. Regional High School choral group and the Vineyard Preservation Trust. Friday, 8 – 9:30 pm, and Saturday, 4 – 5:30 pm. There will be open seating when the doors open one-half hour early, with a reception to follow. To purchase tickets, visit vineyardtrust.org/events or call 508-627-4440.

Friday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 11

Teddy Bear Suite and Photo Studio

Point B Realty, Nevin Square.

Enjoy seeing festive teddy bears of all shapes and sizes in the magical setting of the Nevin Square courtyard. They can also be found in their decorated holiday suite and photo studio at 29 Winter St. A suggested donation to visit with the bears and take fun photos benefits the M.V. Boys & Girls Club. Friday, 4 – 6 pm; Saturday, 12 – 4 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 2 pm. Visit mvteddybearsuite.com. 508-627-4567.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Elves Faire

10 am – 3 pm, Federated Church Parish House.

Decorate gingerbread houses, make beeswax candles, and shop for holiday craft kits, children’s books, handmade toys, and other gifts. Also enjoy a warm lunch at the Elves’ Café. All proceeds benefit the Plum Hill School in West Tisbury. michelle@plumhillschool.com, 508-696-7701.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Handmade from the Heart

10 am – 3 pm, Daniel Fisher House.

Discover unique gifts created by Island artisans at an annual fundraiser for Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Items may include jewelry, knitwear, pottery, paintings, photographs, baked goods, and ornaments. Proceeds will go directly to the care of patients and their families. Visit hospiceofmv.org.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Kids’ Craft: Dickens Christmas Poppers

12 – 3 pm, Carnegie Heritage Center.

During Christmas in Edgartown, bring the family to The Carnegie for an annual craft event. Kids can create traditional Dickens Christmas poppers. Also enjoy hot cocoa and a Christmas village display. Visit vineyardtrust.org. 508-627-4440.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Holiday Film: ‘A Christmas Story’

1 – 2:45 pm, Edgartown Cinemas.

Watch a comedy movie released in 1983 that is based on a Jean Shepherd novel. In the 1940s, a young boy attempts to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder BB gun would be the best Christmas gift. Free screening from Circuit Arts. Donations are welcome at the door.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Community Caroling

3 – 4 pm, Edgartown Library.

Join everyone in spreading holiday cheer by singing favorite songs of the season along with Nis Kildegaard. The festive tunes will be accompanied by Adele Dreyer on piano. All are welcome to sing or listen, and to enjoy hot apple cider and donuts. programs@edgartownlibrary.org, 508-627-4221.

Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11

‘There was no Room in the Inn’ Benefit for Habitat for Humanity

Federated Church.

View over 30 miniature nativity scenes from around the world that range in style from crystal figures to whimsical characters. There will also be a silent auction for a variety of items and services. Saturday, 12 – 4 pm; Sunday, 12 – 2 pm. Visit federatedchurchmv.org. 508-627-4421.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Haiti PeaceQuilts Pop-up Shop

11 am – 2 pm, Federated Church Parish House.

Come to a special pop-up sale to benefit the Island-based Haiti PeaceQuilts economic development organization. Discover original, one-of-a-kind, folk art quilts. Plus learn about other groups supported by the church as part of its outreach mission. Visit haitipeacequilts.org. 508-627-4421.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Holiday Wreath Making Workshop

4:30 – 6 pm, Edgartown Library.

Learn how to make a festive holiday wreath for decorating your home. All supplies will be provided for this hands-on workshop. Register on the calendar at edgartownlibrary.org. 508-627-4221.

Oak Bluffs

Daily through Dec. 18

Featherstone’s 20th Annual Holiday Gift Show

12 – 4 pm, 30 Featherstone Lane.

Visit a one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, jewelry, clothing, soaps, ornaments, cards, and calendars. Visit featherstoneart.org. 508-693-1850.

Daily through Dec. 31

Gatchell Holiday Lights

5 – 8 pm, County Road.

For more than 40 years, the Gatchell family has decorated their house with a massive Christmas light display, complete with reindeer, snowmen, and more than 20,000 sparkling lights. You are welcome to park your car and get out and walk around. You can also bring nonperishable food items or a monetary donation for the Island Food Pantry.

Weekends through Dec. 31

Crossland’s Holiday Display

Ocean Park.

See a magical evening display of festive lights in Ocean Park, including a twinkling floating star, massive trees made of different colored lights, and the gazebo warmly lit under a nighttime sky. Every year, Crossland Landscape designs and builds this oceanside holiday show.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Winter Performance: West Tisbury Congregational Church Handbell Choir

5 pm, Oak Bluffs Library.

Listen to the festive, resonant sounds of bells from a local choir that will perform holiday music. Plus learn about the techniques and history of the handbell as a percussion instrument. For questions about the concert, call the library at 508-693-9433.

Weekends, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18

Holiday Open House

10 am – 4 pm, Island Alpaca.

Bring your family and holiday guests for a unique experience at an alpaca farm. Enjoy hot cider, discover fun items and locally grown garments in a gift shop, visit with friendly alpaca and see their new babies, and take home a fleece sample. Visit islandalpaca.com. 508-693-5554.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Cookie Exchange

3 pm, Oak Bluffs Library.

Bring 4 dozen cookies of the same kind, along with the recipe card, and everyone’s cookies will be mixed and matched so you can take home a variety. Also enjoy festive tunes and hot apple cider during the exchange. To register, email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.

Weekly, Dec. 10, 14, 20

Winter Crafting for Adults

Oak Bluffs Library.

Create fun and practical items to use as gifts or to decorate your home. All materials are provided. Saturday, Dec. 10, 1 pm: wreath making. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 4 pm: potato stamp gift wrap. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 5 pm: personalized photo coasters. Registration is encouraged. Email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.

Sunday, Dec. 11

RISE Annual Holiday Dance Show: ‘Season’s Greetings!’

11 am and 4 pm, MVRHS Performing Arts Center.

Enjoy a festive production from the entire company of RISE Vineyard Performing Arts. The styles include ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, acrobatics, and hip hop. Ticket sales for the two performances go toward scholarships for Island children who otherwise would not have access to dance classes. Visit risevpa.com or call 508-693-2262.

Sunday, Dec. 18

M.V. Figure Skating Club’s Annual Holiday Exhibition

4 – 5 pm, YMCA of M.V., Ice Arena.

Bring family and friends to see a fun and exciting figure skating show for the holidays. Tickets sold at the door are $3 for children and seniors, $5 for adults, and $15 for a family. To learn more about the club and the arena, visit mvfsc.org and ymcamv.org/mv-ice-arena.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Hanukkah Celebration

4:30 – 6 pm, Tabernacle.

Join the M.V. Hebrew Center to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with blessings, candle lighting, music and singing, and latkes. Led by Rabbi Caryn Broitman with musical accompaniment. All ages are welcome. Visit mvhc.us. 508-693-0745.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Community Potluck: Ginger

5:30 – 7:30 pm, Oak Bluffs Library.

Bring a ginger-inspired dish to share, along with your own plate, utensils, mug, and napkin. The ginger ingredient can be part of a main course, side dish, drink, snack, or dessert. Plus listen to winter tunes and enjoy hot apple cider. Email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day Open House

12 – 4 pm, Island Alpaca.

Bring your family and holiday guests to meet six baby alpaca, discover fun items in the gift shop, enjoy hot cider and cookies, and receive a sample of fleece. Visit islandalpaca.com. 508-693-5554.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Holiday Cookie Decorating

3 – 4 pm, Oak Bluffs Library.

Children are welcome to come to the library on a winter afternoon and have fun decorating cookies for the holiday season. For questions, email mlynch@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.

Vineyard Haven

Daily through Dec. 24

World Market Holiday Pop-up

10 am – 6 pm, Capawock Theater.

Shop for handmade artisan goods, including art, textiles, dolls, jewelry, crafts, olive products, and more. Sales support social aid and global empowerment projects. Visit worldmarketmondays.org. 774-563-0473.

Daily through Dec. 31

18th Annual Holiday Small Wonders Art Show

11 am – 5 pm, Louisa Gould Gallery.

Enjoy finding new, affordable, small artworks in a variety of styles and mediums from Island artists. There are also holiday cards, gift cards, jewelry, and other items. Stop by the gallery or browse the selection online at louisagould.com. 508-693-7373.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Holiday Movie: ‘Elf’

11 am, M.V. Film Center.

Enjoy an adventure, comedy, fantasy film from 2003 that stars Will Ferrell, Mary Steenburgen, Bob Newhart, James Caan, and Ed Asner. This holiday movie is free, but reserve your ticket ahead of time at mvfilmsociety.com or by calling 508-696-9369.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Holiday Open House

2 to 4 pm, Tisbury Senior Center.

Celebrate the holiday season with others in the senior community. The Minnesingers will perform their holiday favorites, plus door prizes and refreshments will be available. 508-696-4205.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Adult Crafts: Hot Chocolate Bombs

3 to 5 pm, Vineyard Haven Library.

Create sweet, rich balls of chocolate and marshmallows for adding to mugs of hot cocoa during the holiday season. All supplies are provided while they last. jrapuano@clamsnet.org, 508-696-4211.

Sunday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 18

Winter Wonderland

12 – 2 pm, Main Street, Vineyard Haven.

Experience a “snowy” town center filled with elves and holiday decorations. Free horse-drawn carriage rides, plus a scavenger hunt for the kids. Santa will stop by in a fire truck on Dec. 18. Visit visitvineyardhaven.com.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Kids’ Crafts: Gingerbread House

10 am – 12 pm, Vineyard Haven Library.

Children can come to the library to create their very own gingerbread house for the holiday season. No registration is needed, but materials are limited. jrapuano@clamsnet.org, 508-696-4211 x118.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Christmas Tea & Sale

1 – 3 pm, First Baptist Church.

Enjoy tea, coffee, or cider with tea sandwiches and holiday cookies. Tables filled with food and other items will be available for gift shopping. All are welcome. bslopes@comcast.net, 508-693-1539.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Holiday Movie: ‘A Cape Cod Christmas’

4 pm, M.V. Film Center.

Become immersed in a holiday story that was filmed in nearby Falmouth. A children’s book author returns to Cape Cod and reunites with her childhood friend, a local painter, who helps to save the author’s family beach house. There will be a discussion after the film with writer/director John Stimpson. For tickets, visit mvfilmsociety.com or call 508-696-9369.

Monday, Dec. 19

Monday Night at the Movies: ‘White Christmas’

6 – 8 pm, M.V. Playhouse.

Watch a holiday musical from 1954 starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. The story is about a successful song-and-dance team becoming romantically involved with a sister act. They team up to save a failing Vermont inn of a former commanding general. $5 at the door, cash only. Visit mvplayhouse.org. 508-696-6300.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Online Spice Club: Ginger Root Powder

6 – 7:30 pm, Vineyard Haven Library.

Spread aromatic joy with your cooking this holiday season by joining the monthly Spice Club. For December, the spotlight is on powdered ginger root. Receive a sample packet of the spice, try it in a recipe of your choice, then gather with everyone via Zoom to share your experience. To register, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org or call 508-696-4211 x116.

West Tisbury

Daily through Dec. 31

MVYRadio Holiday Music Channel

All day, virtual.

While decorating, baking, entertaining, or just relaxing at home, listen to a 24/7 stream of Christmas and seasonal songs from MVYRadio artists. The holiday channel is at mvyradio.org/holiday. 508-693-5000.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Christmas Faire

9:30 am – 2:30 pm, First Congregational Church of West Tisbury.

Come to an annual fair with a theme of “An Island Christmas — a Celebration of Land and Sea.” Beautiful wreaths, swags, centerpieces, vintage jewelry, and other items will be available to purchase, plus a bake sale will be held. There is also a silent auction until Dec. 10 at 5 pm. Go to biddingforgood.com/fccowt to donate items or to bid. 508-693-2842.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Annual Holiday Party

2 – 4 pm, West Tisbury Library.

Celebrate the season with fellow readers by making holiday ornaments and swag, listening to festive music by Princess Poopooly Ukuleles, and enjoying delicious refreshments. All ages are welcome. Bring a dish or treat to share. 508-693-3366.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Vineyard Artisans Holiday Fair

10 am – 4 pm, Grange Hall.

Pick up unique holiday gifts created by Island artists at the Vineyard Artisans festival. There is something for everyone, including fine art, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, journals, cards, woodwork, baskets, and much more. Visit vineyardartisans.com.

Sunday, Dec. 18, to Tuesday, Dec. 20

Holiday Book Sale

12 – 4 pm, West Tisbury Library.

Come to the Friends of the West Tisbury Library holiday sale. Lightly used, recent fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, puzzles, and games will be available. Payment by cash, check, or credit card. If you would like to donate books or volunteer, email friendsofwtl@gmail.com or call 508-693-3366.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Christmas Pageant

5 – 6 pm, Agricultural Hall.

Take part in an annual tradition when the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury presents a nativity pageant performed by Island children. Plus everyone can join in singing “Silent Night” by candlelight. An offering will be collected to benefit Vineyard families and children in need. officewtiscong@gmail.com, 508-693-2842.