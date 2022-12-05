Tisbury alcohol hearing scheduled

Tisbury’s new alcohol regulations have yet to take hold. Approved at town meeting in 2020, green lit by the state legislature, and recently ratified on the ballot, the regulation change would allow restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages without the accompaniment of food. A Dec. 21 hearing may finally put the regulation change into service. Tisbury’s select board will hold a hearing at 4 pm on that day. Per the one item agenda, the hearing will consider whether “to amend the all-alcohol regulations by deleting the requirement that alcoholic beverages be consumed with meals only.”