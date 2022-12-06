AAHTMV offers financial literacy courses

The African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard (AAHTMV) is partnering with 5D Ventures, a Black financial coaching business, to offer financial literacy workshops on the Island with the goal of inspiring and educating this generation.

According to a press release, as part of the 25th anniversary of the AAHTMV, the financial literacy program is informed by stories of past generations of working class African Americans who acquired property and built businesses on Martha’s Vineyard. “This partnership seeks to empower this current generation of African Americans to achieve their dreams of living on Martha’s Vineyard …” the release states. “Along with hearing the miraculous stories of how African Americans found a way to settle on the Island, participants will also be receiving the best financial advice of today.”

The workshops will focus on basics of personal finance, such as budgeting, managing debt, and shopping for a loan. 5D Ventures generally only offers these services to their clients during personalized coaching sessions, but occasionally provides financial literacy workshops to individual communities.

Contact the African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard for more information at lightingthetrail@gmail.com.