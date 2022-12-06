Adam Seth Roses

Adam Roses, born on Jan. 9, 1946, in Greenwich Village, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Nov. 27, 2022, while raking leaves in his yard. He was the son of Joseph and Sylvia Schneider Roses of Oak Bluffs.

Adam was a Navy veteran. He attended UMass Amherst, Northeastern University, and trained at the Culinary Institute in New Haven, Conn. Adam was a laboratory technician who worked for more than 40 years at Harvard Vanguard (Atrius Health).

He loved classical music, like his father, brothers, and sister. He was well-known for his ability to tinker and fix things. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, and striking up conversations with anyone and everyone. He had the ability to make others laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hugh, and sons Matthew and Andrew; by his brother Jonathan (Lori) of Newton; and sister Johanna Roses Robichau (Joseph) of Oak Bluffs. He leaves several nieces and nephews, Chad Kraus, Wayne Kraus (Amanda), Chris Harderson, Jackie Weber (Lynn), Kathy Courtney (John), Bret Harderson (Pam), Patrick Kraus (Whitney), Teresa Hanson (Dan), Rachel Stegner (Terry), and Timothy and Arian Gregory, all from Iowa and Kansas City, Kansas. Nephews and nieces in the Boston – New England area are Miriam Ben-Ur, Aviva Ben-Ur (Wim Klooster), Gabriel Roses (Madelene Pario), David Ben-Ur (Felicia Herman), and Jon Roses (Karen). Adam was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Adam’s memory to the Natick Service Council, 2 Webster St., Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements obituaryhave been entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. To leave a message, visit nortonfuneralhome.com.