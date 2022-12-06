Aquinnah: Family Forum, book sale, and ‘Coming Back Into the Light’

I hope everyone is holding up alright during the onslaught of holiday cheer spreading around the Island. I know the crowds, lights, and relentless glad tidings bring anxiety and a desire to escape into a dark room to some, and to those people, I will say: It’s just for today, and after Jan. 1, we will have three months of uninterrupted quiet and dull brown landscape, so hang in there. The end is nigh.

There are a lot of events at the library this month including a “Family Forum” on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 pm. Join Laura Jordan-Decker for an open community discussion about parenting concerns of any kind. Drawing on her background in early childhood education and experience working with families, Laura brings a gentle and intentional focus to helping parents develop strategies and set goals based on their individual needs and principles. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register.

This Saturday and next, come to the library between noon and 3 pm to make your own wrapping paper. All materials will be provided. No registration required. Open to all ages, with adult supervision required for children under 12 years old. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 pm, Victoria Wright will host a supportive writers’ group to discuss and share about the process of building your writing practice. Wright is an inspirational writer and author of four books. This program is free and open to all! Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. Then on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm, there will be a holiday crafting workshop led by Gabbi Camilleri at the Aquinnah Town Hall to create some fun gifts, ornaments, and cards. The focus will be making beeswax food wraps, sea candles, shell ornaments, beach in a jar, and cards with torn paper and decoupage. All materials will be provided, and there is no registration required. Open to all ages, with adult supervision required for children under 12 years old.

This Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm, the Aquinnah Artisans Fair and Children’s Art Show will be at the Town Hall. Come and shop for presents for Hanukkah and Christmas, or just for yourself. Kids’ art will be on display throughout the event. All parents and kids who would like to submit artwork to display can call Gabbi Camilleri at 508-693-5969, or email her at aquinnahartisans@gmail.com. There will be food by the Orange Peel Bakery and Goldie’s Food Truck.

Kate Taylor has a new song, co-written and sung by Kate and her friend Rebecca Correia. The song is called “Love Is Contagious,” and you can hear it at katetaylor.com.

This Saturday at Pathways, Nancy Jephcote, Paul Thurlow, and Tristan Israel will perform at 7 pm. The Open Writing and Poetry Series takes place every Tuesday from 7 to 9 pm in person and on Zoom.

Gloria Burkin of Chilmark will be exhibiting her oil paintings at the Film Center from Dec. 5 to Jan. 1, in a show called “Coming Back into the Light.” A reception will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1 to 3 pm.

The Friends of West Tisbury Library are having a holiday book sale in the West Tisbury Library Community Room on Sunday, Dec. 18, from noon to 4 pm, and Monday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Happy birthday to Chris Manning, who celebrates on Dec. 12!

Before I sign off, I want to mention that I am going to resign from doing the Aquinnah column at the end of the year. I have been writing the column since the end of 2007 or 2008, I can’t remember which. I know my son was very young, like still in a stroller, and that I felt woefully unqualified to take on the responsibility of the town column (still do sometimes). Anyway, my life and schedule have shifted, and I have felt for some time that I needed to let the column go, so now I am. I will post a longer, more thorough goodbye in a later column, but I wanted to let you know what’s coming, because I know you are all going to miss me terribly, and I wanted to give you time to prepare. Just kidding, I’m sure you will all be delighted to have a fresh perspective on things.