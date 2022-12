Head home from this event with a variety of holiday treats to share with your family. With jazzy tunes and hot apple cider, the Oak Bluffs library invites you to bring four dozen cookies of one recipe, enough to share with others, for the gathering at the library on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 pm. Bring a recipe card with the ingredients, for those who might be allergic. Register by calling 508-693-9433 or email hburbidge@clamsnet.org.