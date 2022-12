The West Tisbury library offers free soup and bread lunches during December school break. Lunch will be served Dec. 27 through Dec. 30, from 11:30 am to 1 pm. The food is provided by the West Tisbury library foundation and chef Deon Thomas from the VFW. All ages are welcome. Open to the public.

For more information about this event, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.