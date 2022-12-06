Judith Pardy Bryant, 83, of Paxinos, Pa., passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, following a brief illness.

Judy was born in Boston on May 22, 1939, to Frances Mayhew Davies Pardy and Raymond Corbin Pardy. She graduated from Needham High School in 1957, and from Vermont College in 1959 with a degree in medical technology.

She married John (“Jack”) H. Bryant of Northfield, Vt., in 1959. Together they raised two daughters, moving from Vermont to Needham, in 1973, where Judy ran a doctor’s office and was active in the community, church, and Girl Scouting.

One of the Glimmerglass girls, Judy’s love of nature grew out of summers spent exploring the woods and streams with her sister and cousins in West Tisbury. Judy and Jack built their retirement home together at Glimmerglass, moving there full-time in 1992.

In “retirement,” Judy thrived. She continued to work in healthcare, and was tremendously active. She was an avid gardener, a dogged fisherwoman, a talented knitter, and an amazing cook. She could fix anything from a tangled spinning reel to a lawnmower, dishwasher, or knitting pattern gone wrong.

Judy had seemingly endless energy that she shared as an active volunteer with Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club, Island Grown Initiative, Polly Hill Arboretum, the M.V. Agricultural Society Fair, and Windemere Nursing Home. She loved life, and could always find something fun to do. She was admired and adored by her daughters, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy P. Cabot and husband Dan; daughter Lynn Marquedant and husband Bob; daughter Karen Marinelli and husband Bob; grandson Thomas Marinelli; granddaughter Alexa Kelley and husband Chris; and great-grandson Cormac Kelley. She was predeceased by her parents and husband.

A family gathering will be held at a later date. Judith will be interred in Mount. Hope Cemetery in Northfield. In memory of Judy’s spirit, volunteer your time, take a walk in the woods, or try something new.