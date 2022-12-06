M. Janet Ingalls

M. Janet (Coughlin) Ingalls, 99, of Swampscott and formerly of Edgartown, died peacefully with her loving family at her side, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Salem Hospital, where she had been taken after being suddenly stricken at her home. She was the wife of John P. Ingalls Jr., with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.

Born in her home on Fuller Avenue in Swampscott, Janet was the daughter of Edwin and Marion (Oliver) Coughlin. She remained a resident of Swampscott for her entire life. She and her husband would eventually purchase a home in Edgartown, where she loved to take her family, and eventually would spend many months each year.

Janet attended both Lasell and Boston University, but she loved her role as a homemaker and matriarch of her family. She was a fantastic cook, an avid reader of books, and a follower of current events, as well as a former active volunteer at First Church in Swampscott, and at Mass Eye and Ear. She was a bird and nature lover, and an avid birder. She enjoyed playing tennis at the Beach Club in Swampscott, and at the North Shore Tennis and Squash Club, where she was also one of the first bondholders of the club, and watching tennis and the Patriots on TV.

Vacations to Barbados with her husband and the time spent at their beachfront home in Edgartown made for many years of memories. Janet had a way to make everyone feel special, and her house was always open to family, extended family, and friends. She will be remembered as always being impeccably dressed, and most especially as a strong, independent woman who was filled with class, beauty, and grace.

Janet is survived by a son, John P. Ingalls III, and his wife Rebecca of Swampscott; three daughters, Pamela Leger of Salem, Nancy P. Gallugi of Swampscott, and Patricia Ingalls of Oak Bluffs; 10 grandchildren, Christian Leger and his wife Jen, Matthew Leger and his wife Tara, Jeffrey Leger and his wife Seana, Sarah Gallugi and her husband Glen Shaw, Carrie Bourgault and her husband Tim, Beth Gallugi, Hannah Beford and her husband Lenny, Emma Ingalls-McGlynn, Kara Peters, and Aron Ingalls; eight great-grandchildren, and a sister, Joan Keiver of Swampscott. She was predeceased by five siblings.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, Dec. 9, at 11 am in the First Church in Swampscott, Congregational. Burial will follow in Swampscott Cemetery. Directions and guestbook are at solimine.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, P.O. Box 494, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to macular degeneration research at the Macular Degeneration Foundation, online at eyesight.org.