Jól

By Lucas Thors

Set the Jól log upon the scalding hearth

and sing praise to the All-Father for giving his eye

so we could see.

Take shelter in the great hall

for midwinter winds scream across the land

and Aegir and Rán dance and stomp.

Drink a toast

to victory and honor in battle

to a hefty harvest after the thaw.

Prepare the black bowl

take up goat, cow, horse

for a great blót to please Freyr.

May the ale be strong as Thor

as the darkest months descend

and the Bifröst reaches toward Jötunheimr.

Beckon Sól back to Midgard

so soon the waning wintertide chill

turns to ceaseless sunshine.

Lucas Thors is assistant features editor for the Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.