Jól
By Lucas Thors
Set the Jól log upon the scalding hearth
and sing praise to the All-Father for giving his eye
so we could see.
Take shelter in the great hall
for midwinter winds scream across the land
and Aegir and Rán dance and stomp.
Drink a toast
to victory and honor in battle
to a hefty harvest after the thaw.
Prepare the black bowl
take up goat, cow, horse
for a great blót to please Freyr.
May the ale be strong as Thor
as the darkest months descend
and the Bifröst reaches toward Jötunheimr.
Beckon Sól back to Midgard
so soon the waning wintertide chill
turns to ceaseless sunshine.
Lucas Thors is assistant features editor for the Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.