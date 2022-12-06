Tell M.V. Museum your thoughts

Martha’s Vineyard Museum is looking for feedback on how well “it serves its members, past members, and visitors,” through an online survey. The survey, titled “M.V. Museum Constituent Survey,” can be accessed at bit.ly/3P022OK. Survey respondents can also be entered into a raffle for the opportunity to win a $50 gift card to the museum’s shop.

“MVM is constantly striving to provide the best possible experience to all our constituents, and your feedback is crucial. Whether you’ve been a member for decades or have only visited our campuses once, we invite you to fill in our 2022 experience survey,” the museum wrote in a Facebook post.