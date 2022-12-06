Tisbury: Luce Playreaders, Christmas Pageant, Holiday Book Sale

Heard on Main Street: Remember that Santa can appear in mysterious disguises, in the uniform of FedEx or UPS, or even at the Post Office.

The Vineyard Haven library now offers notary services. Reference librarian Ruth Konigsberg, a notary public, can notarize most documents, but not real estate closings, during library hours, Tuesday to Saturday. Call 508-696-4211, ext. 115, to see if she is available, or email rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org. Also while at the library, visit the Gale LegalForms database to find templates for contracts, leases, wills, and estate-planning documents for free, which can be notarized at the library.

Save the date for the live, in-person performance of the Luce Playreaders on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. Enjoy a special reading of “I and You,” performed by John Brannen and Beebee Horowitz. Proceeds will benefit the new Community Room planned for our library. Tickets are $25, sold at the Film Center, or online at mvfilmsociety.com, which co-sponsors the event with the Friends of the Library. You will want to keep those tickets after you enter, for free chances to win prizes from local merchants.

Of course, we’d rather our orders and gifts get shipped. But it seems cruel to me that Congress should decide the railworkers have to approve the contracts that don’t provide any of the sorts of days off for health matters or many other supports that you and I would insist were critical, not a special benefit, before we’d go to work. Especially because so many railway personnel gave that as the single reason for not approving the contract in the first place.

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library are holding a pop-up Holiday Book Sale in the Community Room of the library on Sunday, Dec. 18, noon to 4 pm, and on the following Monday and Tuesday, from 11 am to 3 pm. Lightly used hardbound fiction and nonfiction $3, cookbooks $5, and oversize paperbacks $1. There are also children’s and Vineyard books, as marked. I understand they are also looking for more books, and volunteers to help at the sales.

You may be surprised to learn that the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society has supported the strings program in Island public schools for more than 30 years. Each year they loan over 70 instruments to student players at no cost. They provide scholarships for high school graduates studying music or music education, and subsidies for students taking private lessons. In the past few years they have also held a one-week Artist in Residence program with professional musicians, and cello lessons for students, and funded transportation for 18 students to travel to participate in the Cape Symphony Youth Orchestra. More at mvcms.org.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will hold a Christmas Eve service for all ages

at 5 pm at the Ag Hall, featuring the beloved Christmas Pageant, with an Island-wide cast of children. The service will end with “Silent Night,” sung by candlelight. There is an offering to benefit the church.

I think there must be a number of us who admire whales. But did you know right now many large commercial ships on the West Coast are injuring and killing whales? So many that the Coast Guard is developing shipping lanes to keep the ships away from prime areas of migration and feeding.

I am happy to tell you that Gloria Burkin is exhibiting her oil paintings at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center through Jan. 1. A reception for this show, called “Coming Back into the Light,” will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1 to 3 pm. From the one sample I’ve seen, which is a delightful view of the Cliffs, this is a spectacular show. Though Gloria lives in Chilmark, many of you may recognize her work, some of which has been on display in our own library, and elsewhere on the Island. She was also a welcome member of the Oak Bluffs library writing group, as well as at least one writing workshop with Moira Silva in West Tisbury.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Anna Tomlinson. On Saturday, wish a happy birthday to Doug Cabral. Tuesday belongs to Kayla Pachico.

Heard on Main Street: Some mistakes are too much fun to only make once. But don’t tell Santa I said that.