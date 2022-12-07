MVC loses new hire after two days

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission is scouting again for a new developments of regional impact (DRI) coordinator after their recent hire, Mike Senatore, resigned after just two days.

Senatore was working as an environmental attorney in Baltimore, Md., when he was tapped to replace current DRI coordinator Alex Elvin, who is set to begin his new position with the commission on Jan 1.

MVC executive assistant and DRI administrator Lucy Morrison told The Times that Senatore, who owns a house on the Vineyard, but does not live here full-time, found that he “wasn’t going to be a good fit” after beginning at the MVC.

Senatore’s hiring was announced at a commission meeting on Sept. 22, and had not yet participated in any meetings before calling it quits.

The commission’s DRI coordinator is charged with thoroughly researching proposed projects, and articulating the scope of work to commissioners, who use the information to help in their deliberations and decisions.

Per the commission’s website, the DRI review process involves assessing “developments that are either so large or have such significant impacts on their surroundings that they would affect more than one town,” and makes use of a rubric, or checklist, to help distinguish the benefits and detriments of proposed projects.

Morrison said the commission continues to advertise the position, but has not yet found an adequate candidate.

MVC executive director Adam Turner did not immediately return a message seeking comment.