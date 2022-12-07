Police charge man with breaking and entering

Oak Bluffs Police have charged Jordan Coyle, 19, of Edgartown, with a number of crimes stemming from an alleged daytime breaking and entering incident on the afternoon of Dec. 4 at a Worcester Avenue residence. Coyle allegedly broke into the house when somebody was home. Coyle was also allegedly armed with a baton. Another man who appears to have accompanied Coyle during or after the alleged criminal acts wasn’t taken into custody.

According to an Oak Bluffs Facebook post, a witness said, “An unknown male suspect entered his home wearing a mask/face covering while holding what was described as a police-style baton. A second male remained outside the residence. The suspect reportedly demanded to know where another male party was and that male’s ‘stuff.’ After leaving, the suspect and the other male returned to the property a short time later and smashed two windows of the house, before leaving again.”

Police later located the two people on Alpine Avenue, one of whom matched a witness description, according to the post.

Coyle “was found to be in possession of a collapsible baton that had a pointed tip,” the post states. “Coyle also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Edgartown District Court for armed robbery and additional charges stemming from an incident which occurred in September of 2022 in Oak Bluffs.”

Police arrested and charged Coyle with having an active arrest warrant, felony breaking and entering in daytime, carrying a dangerous weapon (collapsible baton), vandalism, and trespassing.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told The Times the reason the breaking and entering charge was elevated to a felony is because the house was occupied when Coyle allegedly broke into it, thus placing a person in fear.