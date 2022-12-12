Christmas parade marches through Edgartown By The Martha's Vineyard Times - December 12, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print 1 of 23 Is that a furry reindeer? -Dave Plath Dancers march in the Edgartown Christmas parade. -Dave Plath Elizabeth Bonifacio at the Christmas parade in Edgartown 2022 — Angelina Topalieva The crowd waiting for the parade to start at the Christmas parade in Edgartown 2022. — Angelina Topalieva Antique fire trucks adorned for the holidays. -Angelina Topalieva A smiling St. Nick. -Angelina Topalieva Michael Snowden was one of the policeman at the Christmas parade in Edgartown 2022. — Angelina Topalieva Angelina Topalieva The Martha's Vineyard Agricultural Society joins the fun. Angelina Topalieva Elizabeth Bonifacio at the Christmas parade in Edgartown 2022. — Angelina Topalieva Colette Jordan and Kristy Rose participate in the parade. -Angelina Topalieva The Alpaca Farm was well represented. -Angelina Topalieva A surrey was the mode of transportation for these parade participants. Angelina Topalieva A martial arts group shows off their kicks. -Angelina Topalieva Chase Panico,Lidia Lopes Heath, Nikita Heath, Garreth Heath, RJ & Janeille Hall waiting for the parade to start. — Angelina Topalieva Angelina Topalieva The Yeti Squad from Connecticut,they come to the island every year to see the Parade. — Angelina Topalieva Santa waves to the children. -Angelina Topalieva Santa at the Edgartown parade. — Angelina Topalieva Jim Osborn was one of the carrolers. -Dave Plath The Martha's Vineyard 4H club floats by. -Dave Plath A festive atmosphere. -Dave Plath Father Christmas waves to the crowd. -Dave Plath