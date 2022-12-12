Stage an uprising

To the Editor:

“Hell’s bells!” screams an irate Katharine Cornell. “Behold! My sacred space is an utter disgrace. It’s cluttered with computers and tables and files, deposited by unthinking bureaucratic crocodiles!

“I may be outside and six feet underground, but I won’t take this outrage lying down. I’ve come back from beyond to raise a rumpus! Egads! Has this town lost its moral compass? My stage is a gift meant to foster the arts. Dearly beloved Tisbury, where is your heart? Our noble KCT, a treasure for 50 years. Where actors tickle us with mirth and trigger our copious tears. Where our children charm us with thespian capers. Alas! Now all we hear there is the rustling of papers.

Yes, our chamber of joyous and thunderous ovations Is now a work space for human resource coordination. I say rise up, Tisburians! It’s time to stand and shout! Take back what’s ours. Kick those office dwellers out!

“We know their work’s important, but why can they not let us put on our plays? Can’t they find another spot? Surely they realize that for the community as a whole, vital theater is critical to nourish our very souls.

“I gifted the town the KCT without signing a covenant, assuming all would think the benefits self-evident. You see, my stage is a space where the spirit can take flight. You, office dwellers, are paralyzing creativity. I don’t think you have that right.

“So let our plays begin! Please remove your paraphernalia! Now have a seat, curtain up! Turn off your cell phones, and let us regale you!”

Gerald Yukevich

Vineyard Haven